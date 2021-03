NESN Logo Sign In

The Pride have brought a championship back to Boston.

The Pride defeated the Minnesota Whiecaps, 4-3, at Warrior Ice Arena on Saturday night to earn the NWHL’s Isobel Cup.

2021 Isobel Champions pic.twitter.com/GQ2M3ufxdV — Boston Pride (@TheBostonPride) March 28, 2021

The two teams were supposed to meet in March 2020, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19.

Minnesota jumped out to a 1-0 lead, but the Pride potted three unanswered goals en route to the win.