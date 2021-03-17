NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand has been a thorn in the Penguins’ side throughout his career.

Marchand entered Tuesday night’s contest with 35 career games against Pittsburgh, during which he racked up an impressive 31 points across 12 goals and 19 assists.

The Bruins left-winger added to his total while chipping in an assist in Boston’s 2-1 win to get back in the win column.

For more on his impressive play against the Penguins, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Elsa/Pool Photos/USA TODAY Sports Images