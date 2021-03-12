Brad Marchand Reacts To Highlight-Reel Assist In Rangers-Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand added another gem to the career highlight reel Thursday night at TD Garden.

Marchand helped the Bruins double their lead in Boston’s eventual 4-0 blanking of the New York Rangers. With the B’s on the penalty kill, Marchand led a 3-on-2 into the Rangers’ zone before dragging around Pavel Buchnevich, evading a sprawled-out Adam Fox and dishing a backhanded feed to Patrice Bergeron, who easily slapped the puck past Alexander Georgiev.

It was one of the more dazzling plays of the Bruins’ season to date, but Marchand didn’t depict as much while speaking about the assist with reporters after the game.

“Yeah, that’s a fun one,” Marchand said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “They don’t happen very often. Just kind of got lucky against them, catching a forward back there. But they’re always fun to be a part of when it goes your way.”

Marchand is right, but he experiences much more offensive success on the penalty kill than your typical NHL player. His dish to Bergeron marked the 47th shorthanded point of Marchand’s career, tying the 12-th year pro with Bobby Orr and Ed Westfall for the most in Bruins franchise history.

The B’s will try to torment the Rangers once again Saturday afternoon when the sides wrap up their two-game series in Boston.

