Brad Marchand Reacts To Hit That Left Brandon Carlo Hospitalized

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand has been suspended a time or two by the NHL for questionable hits throughout his career — something he certainly will own up to.

But the Bruins winger has cleaned up his act over time and has continued to be a productive member of Boston’s offense.

Marchand had two goals in the B’s 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals on Friday night, but the win was far from his mind.

Brandon Carlo left the game in the first period after taking a high hit from Tom Wilson. Wilson has a reputation of being a dirty player, but has played the last 166 games without getting suspended.

Still, Carlo was left hospitalized and it’s unclear if he’s concussed or just how much time he will miss.

After the game, Marchand elaborated on the hit.

“First and foremost, you don’t ever want to see a guy get hurt on the ice,” he said. “… I’ve been guilty of it in the past. … You take a cheap shot. It’s something you don’t want to see happen.

“But (Carlo) was in a bad spot and Wilson took advantage.”

Fans saw Patrice Bergeron have words with Wilson prior to the start of the second period. Marchand didn’t want to guess what the captain said, but did note if it were himself in that situation, he probably would have said “something stupid” to Wilson.

The Bruins and Capitals meet again April 8.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images