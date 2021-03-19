Self Proclaimed ‘Masshole’ Brad Stevens Still Not Interested In Indiana Job

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Stevens apparently didn’t get his point across earlier this week when he disputed rumors about leaving the Boston Celtics to take a head coaching job at Indiana University.

So as college basketball fans on Twitter continued to try and speak that into existence, Stevens had to find a more creative way to convey the message.

“I said it the other day, I’m not. And I tried to say it as clearly as I could,” Stevens told reporters Friday when asked about his interest in coaching the flagship program in his home state.

“I hope they hire whoever they hire, and I hope they’re there for 20 years and kids feel like I did. But I’m not a kid anymore, I’m a 44-year-old Masshole. I swerve around others when I’m driving, I eat Dunkin Donuts and I root for the Patriots.”

Hopefully that sets the record straight once and for all because Stevens was never going to leave the NBA for Indiana, despite the sentimental attachment.