Self Proclaimed ‘Masshole’ Brad Stevens Still Not Interested In Indiana Job

Brad Stevens apparently didn’t get his point across earlier this week when he disputed rumors about leaving the Boston Celtics to take a head coaching job at Indiana University.
So as college basketball fans on Twitter continued to try and speak that into existence, Stevens had to find a more creative way to convey the message.
“I said it the other day, I’m not. And I tried to say it as clearly as I could,” Stevens told reporters Friday when asked about his interest in coaching the flagship program in his home state.
“I hope they hire whoever they hire, and I hope they’re there for 20 years and kids feel like I did. But I’m not a kid anymore, I’m a 44-year-old Masshole. I swerve around others when I’m driving, I eat Dunkin Donuts and I root for the Patriots.”
Hopefully that sets the record straight once and for all because Stevens was never going to leave the NBA for Indiana, despite the sentimental attachment.
Even if he did, someone as private as he is probably wouldn’t let that get out. But Stevens added how well adjusted his family is in Boston, even though home will always be special to him.
“I love coming to work every day,” Stevens said. “I love this area (Boston). People have been great to us, my family is so happy. And at the same time, you know, home is home. That’s why I wanted to make sure that everybody understood that that means a lot. But no. Just like I said on Tuesday. I’m not (interested).”
Sorry, Hoosiers.