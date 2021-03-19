Then there’s this, from Mark Titus, who played college basketball at Ohio State and has carved out a lucrative career hosting a college hoops podcast among other things.

“I’m officially up to 75/25 on Stevens to IU,” Titus tweeted Friday afternoon. “Pretty certain negotiations are happening. Far too much smoke. It’s fire now. Feels like it’s just a matter of figuring out an exit strategy that works for everyone. This isn’t a scoop. Just saying where I’m at with my read on it all.”

He added: “(For what it’s worth) I’ve arrived at this point based on what I laid out in the pod, plus talking to a ton of IU people I trust. Smoke here is very different from Billy (Donovan) or Brad before. IU fans don’t want to be let down. I don’t blame them. But I think it’s at least OK to have a little bit of hope.”

Well, then.

As of Friday afternoon, we’ve heard nothing from Stevens or the Celtics. Jeff Goodman, who covers basketball for Stadium and is well connected in the college hoops world, threw a little cold water on the rumors, though, which might make C’s fans feel a little better.

For what it’s worth, regarding Brad Stevens to IU speculation:



The Celtics just finished shootaround. Play the Kings tonight at 7:30.



One source: “It was just a normal day. He didn’t seem any different”



Celtics sources will be beyond shocked if Stevens leaves for Indiana. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 19, 2021

Yahoo NBA reporter Keith Smith, who also does work for Celtics Blog, weighed in with his thoughts, too.

For all of you repeatedly tagging me: I've seen the tweet about Brad Stevens and IU.



I have no thoughts beyond he said he wasn't leaving the Celtics for the Hoosiers fairly recently. Things can, and often do, change. But I'm gonna stick with what Stevens has said publicly. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) March 19, 2021

And that’s an important piece of the puzzle. As recently as earlier this week, Stevens was asked point-blank in an interview on 98.5 The Sports Hub whether he was leaving the Celtics for Indiana.

MARC BERTRAND: “So you’re not quitting your Celtics job to go coach Indiana is what you’re telling us?”

STEVENS: “I am not.”

The allure of the Hoosiers’ job is an obvious one. It’s a blueblood program that’s fallen on hard times. Stevens would be given a long runway to turn things around. He’s also an Indiana native, who grew up going to games in Bloomington. And, of course, Stevens’ has an incredible track record at the college level, bringing mid-major Butler to two national title games.

He’s technically under contract with the Celtics. His team is also still very much alive in the playoff push.

However, technically, things can change. We shall see.

UPDATE (3:10 p.m. ET): The Celtics really don’t sound like they expect Brad Stevens to leave Boston for Indiana, per Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

Internally, there has been no indication that Brad Stevens is going anywhere, several team officials tell me. Any move to Indiana — and really, it’s just social media gossip — would come as a complete shock. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) March 19, 2021

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images