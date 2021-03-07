Brandon Carlo Injury: Bruce Cassidy Offers Update On Bruins Defenseman

NESN Logo Sign In

It doesn’t sound like Brandon Carlo will be back on the ice anytime soon for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins defenseman, as you may have heard, suffered a vicious and dangerous hit from Washington Capitals’ Tom Wilson on Friday.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy, Brad Marchand and other Bruins weren’t shy in sharing how they felt about the hit, which resulted in a trip to the hospital for Carlo.

Wilson was handed a seven-game suspension from the NHL on Saturday.

Cassidy was asked if he was satisfied with the league’s punishment, and in answering the question offered a bit of an update on the Bruins blueliner.

“… I guess what I’m satisfied about is I texted Brandon this morning, he’s feeling better. He’s obviously going to be out for a while, but he’s feeling better,” Cassidy told reporters. “… I’ve kind of moved on now, getting ready for New Jersey.”

Both Jared Tinordi and Trent Frederic dropped the gloves with Wilson in response to the hit.

The Bruins now turn their sights to the New Jersey Devils, who they’ll host at TD Garden on Sunday at 5 p.m.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images