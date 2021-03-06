Brandon Carlo Update: Bruins Defenseman Released From Hospital

NESN Logo Sign In

Brandon Carlo is out of the hospital.

The Boston Bruins defenseman was transported via ambulance to the hospital Friday night after being on the receiving end of a dangerous Tom Wilson hit.

On Saturday afternoon after practice, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated that Carlo has been released from the hospital earlier in the morning and was resting at home.

The hit, which was not penalized, was roundly criticized by pretty much everyone except for Peter Laviolette. Wilson was not assessed a penalty, but will have an in-person hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

