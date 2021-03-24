NESN Logo Sign In

Brian Scalabrine may be 43 years old, but he is not washed up. At least, not when it comes to pick up basketball against high schoolers.

The former Boston Celtics fan-favorite and current NBC Sports Boston broadcaster showed just that on Tuesday in a viral TikTok video.

Scalabrine apparently was in the gym when high schoolers called him out, challenging him to a game of 1-on-1. The kids made it interesting, too, betting a pair of shoes.

Well, you can imagine how things went for the teens against the 6-foot-9 NBA champion, who wont the game 11-0.

These high school kids bet Brian Scalabrine a pair of shoes they could beat him 1-on-1 😅 @brkicks



(via joshlopesss/IG) pic.twitter.com/FX2NjbD4Sa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 23, 2021

Don’t mess with the White Mamba. Even still.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images