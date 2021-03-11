Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. Shares Update On ACL Rehab With Video

NESN Logo Sign In

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be progressing nicely.

The Browns wide receiver tore his ACL in Cleveland’s Week 7 win against the Cincinnati Bengals and missed the remainder of the 2020 season.

There hasn’t been much news surrounding Beckham’s status or how his knee is doing until a video surfaced Wednesday night. The three-time Pro Bowler took to Instagram to share a video to his story of him working out and running on a treadmill.

And we must say he looks pretty good. Check it out below:

Beckham certainly looks like someone who’s getting ready for the 2021 NFL season.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images