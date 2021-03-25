Bruce Cassidy Reveals Bruins’ Goalie Plans For Upcoming Three Games

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask has been dealing with some discomfort and hasn’t played since the Boston Bruins’ 1-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on March 7.

But it appears he will be back between the pipes sooner rather than later.

Rask practiced with the Bruins on Wednesday night at Warrior Ice Arena. The Bruins have not played a game since last Thursday after Sean Kuraly tested positive for COVID-19 and four other players entered the NHL’s health and safety protocols.

Jaroslav Halak played in most games while Rask was out with Dan Vladar seeing action, as well. But head coach Bruce Cassidy seemed optimistic about Rask’s status for the upcoming homestand.

“Tuukka felt good today,” Cassidy said after Wednesday’s practice. “Obviously depending on how he wakes up (Thursday), feels good and takes the morning skate. So let’s get through that first. If he’s good to go, he’ll go in. If not it’s Jaro. And then we’ll split on the weekend. That’s how we’re looking at it right now. So, again, depending on Tuukka he could have two out of three, or it could be Jaro if he gets the nod (Thursday).”

The Bruins open up their homestand against the New York Islanders at TD Garden for the first time in front of fans since March 2020 before welcoming the Buffalo Sabres and New Jersey Devils to town over the weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images