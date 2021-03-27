Bruins Adding Brad Marchand To COVID-19 List; Out Vs. Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand is being added to the group of Boston Bruins forwards in the COVID-19 protocols.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy announced Saturday that Marchand was being added to the COVID-19 list and will be out against the Buffalo Sabres.

Cassidy made the announcement while revealing his lineup plans for Saturday’s matinee. Marchand joins Sean Kuraly and Jake DeBrusk on the list, both of whom have been out since last week.

With Marchand unavailable, Cassidy plans to slot Trent Frederic into the first line left wing spot alongside Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak.

Marchand has been arguably the Bruins’ most valuable player this season, being used in all situations. The 32-year-old has 12 goals and 22 assists in 29 games.

