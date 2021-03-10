Bruins’ Bruce Cassidy Happy With ‘Solid Game’ From Second Line

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ second line looked a tad different going into Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders.

Jake DeBrusk was a healthy scratch from the lineup. The move led to Jack Studnicka playing on David Krejci’s right side rather than his usual fourth line center spot, while Nick Ritchie manned the left wing position.

Even though Boston dropped the game to the Islanders in a shootout at Nassau Coliseum, head coach Bruce Cassidy still liked what he saw from the trio.

“We made a decision with Jake and we moved Studs over — he’s always gonna give you maximum effort,” Cassidy said after the game. “I thought Ritchie was excellent with his decisions, pucks through the neutral zone, some big hits, made some plays down below the goal line. And Krech had a little more jump. Tough luck on the power play there, looked like he had a sure goal. … I thought they had a solid game for us. Obviously I’ll have to go back over to see the play away from the puck. … Certainly wasn’t nervous about any matchup. They did their part for sure.”

Krejci had a prime chance to put the B’s up 2-0, but was denied by a Semyon Varlamov stick save, while Ritchie had himself an incredible game.

It’s unclear if DeBrusk will return to the lineup Thursday when Boston takes on the New York Rangers, but it’s clear Cassidy has trust in Studnicka, Krejci and Ritchie on a line together.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images