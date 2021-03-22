NHL Announces Time Change For Bruins-Capitals April 20 Game

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL has needed to make several changes to its schedule throughout the course of the season due to COVID-19, and one Monday impacted the Boston Bruins.

The league announced updates to five games including that between the Bruins and Washington Capitals on April 20. Puck drop originally was scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, but will be at 6:30 p.m. ET at TD Garden.

Boston has split its four games against the Caps this season.

The B’s were forced to postpone their last two games after five players entered the NHL’s health and safety protocols. Sean Kuraly tested positive for the virus. There’s no word yet on when those games will be made up.

The Bruins are slated to return to the ice Thursday against the New York Islanders.