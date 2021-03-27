NESN Logo Sign In

It wasn’t always pretty Saturday afternoon, but the Boston Bruins got the result they hoped for.

The Bruins fell behind the Buffalo Sabres at two separate occasions Saturday but were able to battle back each time as they took a step in the right direction with the 3-2 win.

Matt Grzelcyk, Nick Ritchie and Craig Smith each found the back of the net for the Bruins and Dan Vladar earned his second career win.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had some high praise for the squad’s ability step up. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images