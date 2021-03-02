NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak is getting some much-deserved recognition.

The Boston Bruins forward was named the East Division’s Star of the Month for February. Pastrnak finished the month second in the NHL with nine goals and a division-leading 17 points in 11 games.

The winger also netted two hat tricks in February — both against the Flyers– once in the B’s come-from-behind win against Philadelphia on Feb. 3 and in Boston’s 7-3 win over the Flyers in Lake Tahoe.

Pastrnak missed the beginning of the season, but you’d never know judging from his nine goals and nine assists for the Bruins. His 18 points also lead the team.

The 24-year-old and the rest of the Black and Gold get back in action Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden.