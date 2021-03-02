Bruins’ David Pastrnak Still In Awe Of Lake Tahoe Game Vs. Flyers

NESN Logo Sign In

It was pretty hard to not be captivated by the scenery of the NHL’s weekend in Lake Tahoe.

The mountains and trees, coupled with the lake in the background, made for the perfect backdrop.

For Bruins fans it was a bit sweeter after Boston handed the Philadelphia Flyers a 7-3 loss on national television.

And it seems David Pastrnak, who had a hat trick in the win, still is thinking about the scenery judging from his Instagram story.

“I mean 😍,” he captioned the photo.

Check it out:

All that’s missing is “Barbie Girl” playing over it.

No other words really are needed, though.

The Bruins are back in action Wednesday night when they welcome Zdeno Chara and the Washington Capitals to TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images