Bruins’ Don Sweeney Offers Encouraging Update On Brandon Carlo

Brandon Carlo is making progress.

The Boston Bruins defenseman suffered an upper-body injury March 5 when he took a high hit from Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson. Carlo was hospitalized and released a day later, while Wilson was handed a seven-game suspension.

B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed Carlo was “coming around” March 13, and general manager Don Sweeney offered up an encouraging update Monday while speaking to the media.

Sweeney revealed Carlo has been skating, but there’s still no timeline on just when the blueliner will return to game action.

The GM also noted that Boston’s injured players — Carlo, Kevan Miller, Ondrej Kase, Jeremy Lauzon — had access to the facilities while the Bruins were quarantined because the injured group did not travel with the team to Buffalo.

“Several of them are getting closer,” Sweeney said.

And while Sweeney didn’t say just who was getting closer, it’s certainly encouraging everyone seems to be heading in the right direction.

The Bruins are slated to return to the ice Thursday when they welcome the New York Islanders to TD Garden. The game still is set to go on, and testing protocols will determine whether the puck can be dropped in front of fans for the first time this season at TD Garden.

