Bruins Drop Heartbreaker As Devils Notch Late Third Period Strike

It was a heartbreaker at TD Garden on Sunday night.

Neither the Boston Bruins nor the New Jersey Devils were able to score for much of the contest Sunday, but it would be the Devils who came away victorious.

Kyle Palmieri lit the lamp with just under five minutes remaining in the contest to break the deadlock and hand the Devils the hard-fought victory.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy addressed the loss. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

