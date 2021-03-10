Bruins Fall In Close One As Islanders Come Back, Prevail In Shootout

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins struck first Tuesday night, but it would be the New York Islanders who got the last laugh.

David Pastrnak got Boston on the scoreboard with under a minute remaining in the first period for the first goal of the game.

Brock Nelson knotted the score up for the Islanders with under five minutes remaining in the second period and the score would hold up throughout the final period forcing an overtime period and eventual shootout between the East Division rivals.

Both the Bruins and Islanders netted their first attempts, but it would be the Islanders who would come away victorious, 2-1.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy broke down the loss and Boston’s struggles against the Islanders so far this season.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images