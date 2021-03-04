Bruins Find Clever Way To Involve Fans In Tribute Video For Zdeno Chara

NESN Logo Sign In

Zdeno Chara couldn’t get the heroes welcome he deserved in his return to TD Garden due to COVID-19, but his former team still found a way to make sure the fans got involved.

Chara signed with the Washington Capitals in the offseason, ending his 14-year run with the Boston Bruins. Fans aren’t allowed back at TD Garden for another few weeks, but that didn’t stop them from saluting their former captain.

The B’s released a tribute video to Chara in the first period that included career highlights, hits and goals, as well as fans thanking the 43-year-old for all he did since the 2006-07 season.

Check it out in full below:

Chara was emotional on the bench as he received stick taps and applause from the Bruins.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images