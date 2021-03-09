Bruins Focus: Boston Looks To Get Back On Track Vs. Islanders, Rangers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins just can’t seem to beat the New Jersey Devils, but they hope to put that behind them as they head into a new week.

Boston hits the road for games against the New York Islanders and New York Rangers. The B’s have struggled a bit against the Isles so far this season, but have three wins against the Rangers.

Still, this is a crucial time for the Black and Gold to pick up some ground in the East Division and catch up to the first-place Islanders.

Let’s take a look at the Bruins’ week ahead:

Tuesday, March 9 at New York Islanders, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 11 at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 12 at New York Rangers, 1 p.m. ET

What Bruins fans need to know

We’ve talked a few times about how the B’s will be shorthanded, and the same can be said this week. Brandon Carlo is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury after taking a high hit from Tom Wilson in Boston’s 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals last week.

Tuukka Rask, as of Monday night, also is questionable to make the trip to New York. It’s unclear exactly what’s ailing him, but there were points in the Bruins’ 1-0 loss to the New Jersey when the goalie looked uncomfortable. Jaroslav Halak is slated to start Tuesday night regardless of Rask’s status. But if he cannot make the trip, the B’s will need to have someone else serve as the backup.

Boston has lost its first three meetings with the Islanders, while going 3-1-0 against the Rangers. The Isles are in the midst of a five-game win streak, while the Rangers had their three-game win streak snapped by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

Who Bruins need to watch out for

JG Pageau (Islanders) — Pageau has four goals in three games against Boston this season, including two in the Islanders’ 4-2 win Feb. 13.

Oliver Wahlstrom (Islanders) — Wahlstrom amassed points in three of New York’s last five games, including a two-point night against the Penguins.

Chris Kreider (Rangers) — Kreider had four goals during New York’s three-game win streak, including a hat trick against the Devils.

Pavel Buchnevich (Rangers) — Buchnevich’s seven goals and 12 assists are second on the team. He also has a four-game point streak heading into the Rangers’ game against the Penguins on Tuesday night.

Thumbnail photo via POOL PHOTOS/USA TODAY Sports Images