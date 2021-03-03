Bruins Focus: Capitals, Devils On Deck For Boston In Three-Game Week

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are back in action after righting the ship Sunday.

Boston dropped four of its last five games before earning the 4-1 win over the New York Rangers. And now looks to carry that momentum in a three-game week.

When the Washington Capitals enter TD Garden on Wednesday, it will mark the first time Zdeno Chara will line up with a new team in 16 seasons.

As you’ve certainly heard by now, Chara signed with the Capitals in the offseason after serving as Boston’s captain since the 2006-07 year.

But the B’s will be focused on securing two points as they work to get back in the top spot of the East Division, which Washington holds.

Let’s take a look at what’s on the Bruins’ plate this week:

Wednesday, March vs. Capitals, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 5 vs. Capitals, 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 7 vs. Devils, 5 p.m. ET

What Bruins fans need to know

The Bruins still will be shorthanded when the Caps come to TD Garden as they’ll remain without Ondrej Kase and Kevan Miller. They may, however, get David Krejci back, who’s missed the last four games with an upper-body injury, and Matt Grzelcyk may return to action.

Boston will be looking to carry its momentum from its 4-1 win over the Rangers on Sunday after dropping four of its last five games. And beating the Caps certainly will be crucial considering two points separate the two teams in the East Division standings.

B’s fans also likely will get their first look at Jarred Tinordi, who they claimed off waivers from the Nashville Predators over the weekend. The defenseman skated alongside Connor Clifton in Tuesday’s practice.

The Capitals have been surging of late, winning four of their last five and scoring 19 goals during that stretch. The Devils, meanwhile, have lost six of their last seven.

Who Bruins need to watch out for

Zdeno Chara (Capitals) — This is Chara’s first game back at TD Garden — the place he called home for 16 seasons — since signing with Washington in the offseason. It certainly will be interesting to see how he defends his old teammates. Chara does have two goals and four assists this season and doesn’t look like he’s lost that edge at 43 years old.

Miles Wood (Devils) — The Devils have lost their last three games, and Wood was an absolute pest in New Jersey’s first two games against the Black and Gold. The forward was held off the score sheet in the two teams’ most recent meeting despite the Devils pulling out a 3-2 win. Wood did have to answer to Miller for twice running Tuukka Rask, but it’s unclear if Miller will play Sunday. And with Jeremy Lauzon also sidelined with a fractured hand, Wood may try to get under the Bruins’ skin.

Nicklas Backstrom (Capitals) — Backstrom has been an absolute force for the Capitals and leads the team with 25 points, 10 goals and 15 assists. He knows how to find an open teammate and also can find twine to help his team get on the board.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images