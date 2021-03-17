NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins took a step in the right direction Tuesday.

After falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night, the Bruins bounced back with a win of their own Tuesday night thanks to a solid all-around performance.

David Pastrnak and Trent Frederic netted both goals for the B’s in the 2-1 win, and Dan Vladar shined between the pipes in his first career NHL start and win.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy put the big win in perspective. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images