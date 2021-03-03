Bruins Injuries: Latest On David Krejci, Kevan Miller, Matt Grzelcyk

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are getting healthier, but still won’t be at full strength for their game Wednesday night against the Washington Capitals.

The injury bug has not been kind to the Bruins of late with Matt Grzelcyk, Jeremy Lauzon, Kevan Miller, David Krejci and Ondrej Kase all sidelined.

But Krejci, who’s missed the last four games due to a lower-body inury, returned to practice Tuesday at Warrior Ice Arena. A decision won’t be made about the center’s status until Wednesday.

“… Once (Wednesday) morning comes we’ll make a decision,” head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Tuesday. “There could be residual effects. Until he feels good the following day after a skate, it’s tough to say. (Wednesday morning), I’ll have a better idea.”

Grzelcyk, who’s had a string of bad luck when it comes to injuries this season, practiced with the team in full Tuesday. Cassidy, however, wouldn’t confirm whether the blueliner would play Wednesday.

Miller was held of the Boston’s exciting win against the Philadelphia Flyers in Lake Tahoe, and hasn’t played since due to his knee. The Bruins defenseman has begun off-ice activity, but won’t be available Wednesday.

“He’s here, he’s doing off ice (work),” Cassidy said. “Obviously will not be in the lineup (on Wednesday). Once he’s back on, I’ll give you a definite idea once he starts practicing with the team when he would be available. I think the hope is that as the week goes on, he gets out there with us and see where that leads.”

Kase has been out with an upper-body injury that’s limited him to just two games this season. Cassidy remained mum on a potential return for the forward.

“I don’t have an answer to that,” Cassidy said when asked about Kase’s return. “I’m glad he was out (on the ice). It was good to see him back out there, but I have not been told when he’ll join the group.”

Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 7 p.m. ET.

