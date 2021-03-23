Bruins Injuries: John Moore Undergoes Surgery, Brandon Carlo Skating

With good news come bad news, right?
Such is the case for the Boston Bruins who have been bitten by the injury bug of late.
The Bruins did get some unexpected time off due to having two games postponed when five players entered the NHL’s health and safety protocols.
As of Tuesday night, Boston’s Thursday’s game against the New York Islanders still is on, and fans will be in attendance at TD Garden for the first time this season. However, the B’s will be shorthanded once again.
Head coach Bruce Cassidy met the with the media Tuesday night and gave a slew of updates on his injured players:
Jeremy Lauzon (hand), Brandon Carlo (upper-body), Kevan Miller (knee), Zach Senyshyn (upper-body) and Tuukka Rask (discomfort) all are skating. Miller isn’t expected to be ready for Thursday, but Cassidy noted Rask is a possibility to play this week.
Meanwhile, Jarred Tinordi “has an opportunity (to play)” if he practice this week. The defenseman was sidelined with an upper-body injury March 16.
As for Ondrej Kase, whose played in just two games this season, has been skating. But it’s unknown just when he’ll return.
“Kase has skated. But again, such an unknown with him,” Cassidy said. “You almost have to go forward assuming that’ll be gravy if he gets back in. … Because it’s been a long time — the second game of the year.”
Trent Frederic, who’s dealing with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot, is “feeling better.”
Cassidy also dropped a bit of a surprise when he announced defenseman John Moore underwent surgery for an unspecified injury.
Of course, it’s certainly not ideal, especially with the Bruins’ blue line already thin. But Boston’s depth will continue to be tested as it has been the last few weeks.
Puck drop against New York is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.