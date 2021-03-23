Bruins Injuries: John Moore Undergoes Surgery, Brandon Carlo Skating

NESN Logo Sign In

With good news come bad news, right?

Such is the case for the Boston Bruins who have been bitten by the injury bug of late.

The Bruins did get some unexpected time off due to having two games postponed when five players entered the NHL’s health and safety protocols.

As of Tuesday night, Boston’s Thursday’s game against the New York Islanders still is on, and fans will be in attendance at TD Garden for the first time this season. However, the B’s will be shorthanded once again.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy met the with the media Tuesday night and gave a slew of updates on his injured players: