They’re back, and so is he.

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed Thursday Tuukka Rask will start as goaltender when they host the New York Islanders at TD Garden. Rask has been out since he experienced apparent discomfort in his back during the Bruins’ loss to the New Jersey Devils on March 7.

Like Rask, the Bruins also must be excited to be back in action, following a week-long pause and the postponement of two games due to five of their players going on the NHL’s COVID-19 list. David Pastrnak, David Krejci and Craig Smith all have been cleared, while Jake DeBrusk and Sean Kuraly were on the list still as of Thursday morning.

Jarred Tinordi and Trent Frederic have been out since March 16 and March 18, respectively. Both will be game-time decisions, according to Cassidy. If Tinordi can’t go, Jack Ahcan will play. If Frederic is out, Jack Studnicka will slot in.

The Islanders are leading the East Division and enjoy a 10-point advantage over Boston in the standings. New York has beaten Boston in each of their four meetings this season.