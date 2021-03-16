Bruins’ March Struggles Continue In Tough Loss On Road To Penguins

NESN Logo Sign In

The month of March hasn’t been too kind to the Boston Bruins.

After jumping out to a red-hot start, Boston has struggled in March. That includes Monday night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boston currently is fourth in the East Division with a 14-8-4 record and 32 points. The squad hasn’t been at full strength recently due to a plethora of injuries, though reinforcements should soon be on the way.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy addressed the loss and broke down what the B’s have to do to rebound after the game.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images