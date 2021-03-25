Bruins Odds: Shorting Offense Worth Squeeze As B’s Host Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been exactly one week since the Boston Bruins played a hockey game.

Boston’s games scheduled for March 20 and March 23 were both postponed after multiple players entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. When the B’s returned to practice Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena, David Krejci, David Pastrnak and Craig Smith were all removed from the COVID list.

Boston begins a seven-game homestand Thursday night against the first-place New York Islanders and I don’t see a path to many goals in this one. The two squads both rank in the top five in goals allowed per game and they are two of the best “Under” teams in the entire league.

BOS Unders: 18-9-1

NYI Unders: 19-13-1

Over the last 10 meetings between the Bruins and Islanders, the “Under” is 7-1-2.

“Both teams do a tremendous job of limiting great scoring chances,” one Las Vegas bookmaker told NESN. “These defenses keep you out of the middle and they’re very responsible in their own end. It also helps to have Rask and Varlamov as the last line of defense.”

The first total that popped on this game was 5o-125, which means you have to lay $125 to win $100 on the “Over” and collect $225. If you’re feeling the “Under,” you get plus money at +105. Most casual bettors look at a total of “5” and feel obligated to bet the “Over.” I’ve always felt that low totals are low for a reason the same way high totals are high for a reason.

If you’re wondering about who will start in net for the Bruins, all signs point to Tuukka Rask getting the call between the pipes. Rask hasn’t played since a March 7 match against the New Jersey Devils.

“Tuukka felt good today,” Cassidy said after Wednesday’s practice. “Obviously, depending on how he wakes up (Thursday) and if he feels good and takes the morning skate. So let’s get through that first. If he’s good to go, he’ll go in. If not, it’s Jaro (Halak). And then we’ll split on the weekend. That’s how we’re looking at it right now.”

I know it’s a low total and there isn’t much wiggle room, but I’m still feeling the “Under.” Don’t be surprised if the B’s offense is a little disoriented in their first game in seven days. Rest and rust tend to slow forward production and amplify the need for defensive responsibility.

And I’ll take my chances with Rask and Varlamov.

Islanders-Bruins Under 5 goals (+105)

RECORD: (27-14, +11.5)

