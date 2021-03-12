NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ offense was on another level Thursday.

David Pastrnak jump started the Boston offense with his 12th goal of the season and it was all Boston from their as it took down the New York Rangers, 4-0 at TD Garden.

Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk all added goals of their own. Jaroslav Halak was a brick wall between the pipes notching his second shutout of the year.

After the game, head coach Bruce Cassidy praised the squad’s grit and ability to get back on track against the Rangers. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

