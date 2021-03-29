NESN Logo Sign In

What a wild finish at TD Garden.

With the Boston Bruins staring at a one-goal deficit with under three minutes remaining, the B’s went on an all-out attack and were less than inch of ice and a questionable goaltender interference penalty away from two different goals.

Prior to the contest, Matt Grzelcyk was highlighted as a player to watch out for as he has been on a roll offensively lately. Although he wasn’t able to record a point Sunday, he had three shots on net and also had an assist nullified as Patrice Bergeron’s late goal was overturned.

