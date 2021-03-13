Bruins’ Offense Stalls Saturday As Rangers Get Revenge At TD Garden

NESN Logo Sign In

The New York Rangers got revenge over the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

After falling to Boston 4-0 on Thursday, the Rangers completely flipped the switch and took down the B’s 4-0 during Saturday’s matinee matchup TD Garden.

The Boston offense struggled throughout the game only mustering up 18 shots on the Rangers’ netminder, Keith Kinkaid.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy broke down the offensive issues against New York. To hear what he had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by New England Toyota.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images