Bruins Secondary Scoring Shines Despite Tight OT Loss To Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ offense was solid Thursday, despite the overtime loss to the New York Islanders.

Boston’s secondary scoring was on full display at TD Garden on Thursday night as Steven Kampfer, Anders Bjork and Karson Kuhlman all found the back of the net for the B’s in the loss.

Prior to the clash, David Pastrnak was highlighted as a player to look out for as he entered on a hot streak against the Islanders. Although he was unable to find the back of the net, he fired two shots on net across 19:49 minutes on the ice.

For more on his night and the game overall, check out the video above from “Bruins Postgame Final,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images