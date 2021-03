NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins have signed Curtis Hall to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Boston general manager Don Sweeney made the announcement Monday, noting the deal will begin at the start of the 2021-22 season and will carries an annual cap hit of $925,000.

Hall, 20, led Yale with 17 goals and 27 assists in 2019-20.

The forward was drafted by Boston in the fourth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

Hall impressed during his sophomore year at Yale with some nice-looking goals.

