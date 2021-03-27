NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins got a little thinner on the blue line Saturday afternoon.

John Moore will be out for the rest of the season after undergoing hip surgery, the team announced. The expected timeline for return is 5-6 months, which would put him at late July at the earliest. That, obviously, is after the season ends.

Boston’s blue line already has been tested this season. Given Moore ended up becoming a spare part, his loss really will be felt if any more Bruins get hurt. Jack Ahcan, who is in his first pro season, is the team’s seventh defenseman right now, which underscores how many losses the Bruins have had on the back end.

If they return to mostly full health, they’ll be fine. In all likelihood, it’ll be Connor Clifton, Kevan Miller, Jarred Tinordi and Steven Kampfer competing for the final spot on defense. Not a bad problem to have, but rarely have the Bruins had everyone available this season on defense, so not having a capable guy like Moore to plug in and play will be a challenge.

Which is where the April 12 trade deadline comes in.