Bruins’ Trent Frederic ‘Day-To-Day’ After Blocking Shot Vs. Sabres

Trent Frederic has been solid for the Bruins this season, even when the team has struggled.

But as Boston topped the struggling Buffalo Sabres with a 4-1 victory, they lost their spunky young center early in the game.

He was ruled questionable to return, but never did, after blocking a shot in the first period.

“He took a shot, blocked a shot, lower body late in the first and wasn’t feeling right after,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy shared after the game during his postgame press conference.

“The X-ray was negative. So that’s a positive but I think that’s one we’re gonna have to list as day-to-day for now see how it goes, and know if it doesn’t get better the next couple days, and then you go to the next step which is probably an MRI in Boston to see if there’s further damage than just, you know, maybe some sort of bruise.”

Hopefully, it doesn’t come to that. The Bruins have been unlucky with injuries testing their depth this season, but Frederic has been a bright spot amid a bit of a slump scoring four goals in the last 12 games.

Not to mention what he brings to the ice in aggression and physicality.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images