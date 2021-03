NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Frederic has provided the Boston Bruins some much-needed momentum heading down the stretch.

The Bruins winger gave Boston a 2-1 lead at 7:07 of the third period against the host Pittsburgh Penguins. It came as Frederic found the back of the net on a wrist shot from the high slot.

Check it out:

Frederic’s goal, his fourth of the season, was assisted by Patrice Bergeron and Jakub Zboril. Clutch goals like that of Tuesday makes it clear that Frederic is more than just a fighter.

