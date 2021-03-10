NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins just can’t seem to find an answer for the Islanders.

Boston dropped its fourth game this season to New York on Tuesday night in a 2-1 shootout loss.

David Pastrnak scored the goals for the Bruins, while Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier accounted for the Islanders’ tallies.

With the loss, the Bruins slipped to 13-6-4, while the Islanders moved to 16-6-4.

Here’s how it all went down:

ONE SERVING OF PASTA COMING RIGHT UP

The Bruins picked up the pace in the second half of the first period with some impressive zone time and scoring chances. But it was Pastrnak who got the scoring started for Boston on the power play.

Pastrnak caught Semyon Varlamov out of position and potted his 400th career point for the 1-0 lead with just 27 seconds left.

Serving up so Pasta early tonight 💪 pic.twitter.com/MlAEZnYxBS — NESN (@NESN) March 10, 2021

The B’s outshot the Islanders 12-8 at the end of one.

TIED AFTER TWO

Boston again had some impressive zone time, but was unable to capitalize in the minute-plus despite some prime scoring chances.

Brad Marchand was whistled roughing and went to the box for four minutes after Oliver Wahlstrom boarded Connor Clifton which allowed New York to tie the game at 1-1.

Nelson one-timed the puck after some slick passing from Mathew Barzal to JG Pageau past Jaroslav Halak to extend his goal streak to three games.

Things stayed tied heading into the third period with Boston holding a 24-16 edge in shots.

SIXTY MINUTES NOT ENOUGH

The Islanders looked as if they were going to take their first lead of the night with just under five minutes to go, but Boston got a massive stick block from the defense before Halak made a nice stop of his own.

It was all New York in the final minutes as it picked up the pace, but overtime was needed to decide the winner.

TO A SHOOTOUT WE GO

Both goalies made some incredible saves to keep their team in it, as the B’s and Isles went end to end in overtime. But this game would be decided in a shootout.

ISLES WIN IT

Jordan Eberle and Pastrnak both scored in Round 1.

Barzal and Charlie Coyle both were denied in Round 2.

Beauvillier won it all for the Isles after Brad Marchand was denied.

UP NEXT

The Bruins remain in New York, but will head to Madison Square Garden on Thursday to take on the Rangers. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images