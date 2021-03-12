Here’s how it all went down:

BRUINS STRIKE TWICE

Boston scored first when Pastrnak showcased his hustle to avoid an icing call before releasing an absolute blast by Georgiev for the 1-0 lead just four minutes into the game.

The Bruins made it 2-0 on the penalty kill when Brad Marchand absolutely undressed Pavel Buchnevich and dished the puck over to Bergeron for the goal.

The Rangers outshot the B’s 14-9 after 20 minutes, but the Bruins held the two-goal edge.

MORE GOALS, MORE FUN

The Bruins opened up this game in the first five minutes of the second period.



Krejci finally scored his first goal of the season on a one-timer to make it a 3-0 game.

Then DeBrusk, who was a healthy scratch in Tuesday’s game against the New York Islanders, found the back of the net with a one-timer of his own to make it 4-0 and force Georgiev from the game.

Both Craig Smith and Nick Ritchie went to the room, but returned to the bench for the remainder of the period.

The Rangers were down four goals with a slim 18-16 shot advantage.

B’S WIN IT

The B’s didn’t need anymore goals as they kept the Rangers off the board to earn the W.

UP NEXT

The Bruins and Rangers meet once again Saturday afternoon. Puck drop from TD Garden is set for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images