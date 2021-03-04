Bruins Wrap: Boston Drops Hard-Fought Game Vs. Capitals In Shootout

Here’s how it all went down:

SCORELESS AFTER ONE

There were scoring chances for both teams in a feisty first period, but neither lit the lamp after 20 minutes.



Rask stopped Tom Wilson on the doorstep while the Caps were on the power play to keep it 0-0.

Pastrnak looked as if we was destined to make it 1-0 with his 10th goal of the season, but he rang the post instead.

T.J. Oshie appeared to score with just over nine minutes left in the period, but a review determined the play to be offsides.

Washington held a dominant 7-2 shot advantage over Boston at the end of one.

SCORELESS SECOND

The Capitals had a 2-on-1 rush but Pastrnak broke it up on a beautiful effort on the backcheck to break up the potential scoring play.

Both Rask and Vanecek continued to stop whatever came their way.

The second period was much like the first with both teams having chances, but couldn’t capitalize despite.

The Caps outshot the B’s 11-9 heading into the third.

TIED AT ONE AFTER THREE

Pastrnak scored the first goal of the game just 1:19 into the third thanks to a nifty defensive play by Brad Marchand.

Marchand stole the puck from John Carlson at the blue line and fed it over to Pastrnak on a fast break before he finished off the sequence to make it 1-0.

Marchand ➡️ Pasta. 🚨



10 goals in 13 games for @pastrnak96 so far this season. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/7hi3N5ghP1 — NHLonNBCSports (@NHLonNBCSports) March 4, 2021

But the lead didn’t last long as Washington potted the equalizer after a bad turnover by Sean Kuraly was picked off by Oshie that eventually led to Eller making it 1-1.

And this one needed overtime to decide the winner.

OVERTIME NOT ENOUGH

Dmitry Orlov was stonewalled by Rask in the final two minutes of overtime, which easily could be his best save of the season.

That save also helped send the game to a shootout.

CAPS WIN

Jake DeBrusk couldn’t elevate the puck enough, but Vrana scored a beautiful goal by Rask to take Round 1.

Pastrnak was denied in Round 2, but Rask stopped Oshie’s shot to keep the B’s alive.

Marchand was denied in Round 3 to give the Caps the win.