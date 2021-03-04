Bruins Wrap: Boston Drops Hard-Fought Game Vs. Capitals In Shootout

The Bruins may not have won Wednesday, but it wasn’t for lack of effort. And they did earn a point against the Capitals.
Boston dropped its game to Washington at TD Garden, 2-1, in a shootout after a hard-fought battle in regulation and overtime.
This game remained scoreless through two periods before both teams found the back of the nets in the third.
David Pastrnak scored for the Bruins, while Lars Eller annd Jakub Vrana had the goals for the Capitals.
With the xx, the Bruins fell to 12-5-3, while the Capitals moved to 13-5-4.
Here’s how it all went down:
SCORELESS AFTER ONE
There were scoring chances for both teams in a feisty first period, but neither lit the lamp after 20 minutes.
Rask stopped Tom Wilson on the doorstep while the Caps were on the power play to keep it 0-0.
Pastrnak looked as if we was destined to make it 1-0 with his 10th goal of the season, but he rang the post instead.
T.J. Oshie appeared to score with just over nine minutes left in the period, but a review determined the play to be offsides.
Washington held a dominant 7-2 shot advantage over Boston at the end of one.
SCORELESS SECOND
The Capitals had a 2-on-1 rush but Pastrnak broke it up on a beautiful effort on the backcheck to break up the potential scoring play.
Both Rask and Vanecek continued to stop whatever came their way.
The second period was much like the first with both teams having chances, but couldn’t capitalize despite.
The Caps outshot the B’s 11-9 heading into the third.
TIED AT ONE AFTER THREE
Pastrnak scored the first goal of the game just 1:19 into the third thanks to a nifty defensive play by Brad Marchand.
Marchand stole the puck from John Carlson at the blue line and fed it over to Pastrnak on a fast break before he finished off the sequence to make it 1-0.
But the lead didn’t last long as Washington potted the equalizer after a bad turnover by Sean Kuraly was picked off by Oshie that eventually led to Eller making it 1-1.
And this one needed overtime to decide the winner.
OVERTIME NOT ENOUGH
Dmitry Orlov was stonewalled by Rask in the final two minutes of overtime, which easily could be his best save of the season.
That save also helped send the game to a shootout.
CAPS WIN
Jake DeBrusk couldn’t elevate the puck enough, but Vrana scored a beautiful goal by Rask to take Round 1.
Pastrnak was denied in Round 2, but Rask stopped Oshie’s shot to keep the B’s alive.
Marchand was denied in Round 3 to give the Caps the win.
UP NEXT
These two teams meet once again Friday night at TD Garden. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.