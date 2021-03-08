Bruins Wrap: Devils Hand Boston 1-0 Loss With Third-Period Tally

Here’s how it went down:

STAYING SCORELESS

The Bruins carried over their energy from Friday’s win during the first period Sunday, though, they didn’t have anything to show for it on the scoreboard.

Boston out-shot New Jersey 12-10 and out-hit the Devils by a 10-9 advantage.

It was the Bruins’ penalty kill, however, which stood out in the first period as Boston killed two New Jersey power plays. The first came at 7:19 as Urho Vaakanainen was sent to the box for a high stick while Chris Wagner was whistled for tripping at 13:34.

Rask saved all 10 shots he faced in the opening 20 minutes.

STILL SCORELESS

David Pastrnak has Boston’s best opportunity of the two periods, but the winger’s chance at 15:31 was denied as the game remained scoreless after 40 minutes.

The Devils did, however, have a Jack Hughes goal waved off at 18:01 due to a hand pass.

New Jersey turned up the intensity in the middle period, especially during the opening half. It was perhaps best depicted as the Devils took a 18-14 edge in hits through two.

Boston maintained a 22-19 advantage in shots. The Bruins also had 13 takeaways and 10 giveaways.

The Bruins’ penalty kill earned their third of the game after Jake DeBrusk went to the box for a high stick at 9:14. New Jersey recorded a third power-play shot on goal

Rask turned away 19 shots through two including a stop on Pavel Zacha, who had a breakaway before Urho Vaakanainen provided back pressure. It was a strong defensive play by Vaakanainen, who didn’t get penalized in the process.

DEVILS PULL IT OUT

The Bruins benefitted from two power plays in the third period. Boston first had the man-advantage as Marchand drew a hooking penalty at 5:26 while Anders Bjork drew the same penalty at 11:13.

The Bruins had a handful of chances during each man-advantage, but neither was able to find the twine.

New Jersey then broke the tie game about four minutes later as Palmieri tipped in an initial shot at the back post from Pavel Zacha.

Boston was playing with an empty net for the last 90 seconds.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will travel to the New York Islanders on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

