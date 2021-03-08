Bubba Wallace Congratulates Kyle Larson For First Win Since Suspension

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s been a wild year for Kyle Larson.

NASCAR, you may remember, suspended Larson in April after he used a racial slur during an iRacing event. Lason was reinstated in October, allowing him to compete in the 2021 season.

On Sunday, Larson claimed his first win since the suspension in the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. And Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver at NASCAR’s highest level, was first to congratulate him after the race.

Larson said “it meant a lot” to him, too.

“He always does a really good job of congratulating the winners,” Larson said after the race, via FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass.

“Yeah, I saw him waiting to say ‘Hi,’ or whatever to me. So I ran over there and just had a quick moment with him. He said, ‘Congrats,’ and, you know, he’s always believed in me, so that was special. It was really cool to have him come by and take time out of his post-race where he could be on his way to the airport to go home. But for him to come over was really cool. I hope they can start getting better luck with that race team and have some good runs like they deserve.”

Larson’s last victory came Oct. 6, 2019.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images