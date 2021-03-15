Buccaneers Celebrate Rob Gronkowski’s Return With Priceless Tweet

NESN Logo Sign In

Rob Gronkowski is staying put.

The star tight end will remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least one more year after reportedly agreeing Monday to a single-season contract worth $10 million.

This was Gronkowski’s first time being an NFL free agent. He recently suggested he’d dip his toes on the open market, but that apparently didn’t last long.

And boy, the Bucs seem pleased to have Gronk back. Check out the tweet the team posted shortly after news of the deal broke:

Big mood.

By the way, this will be Gronkowski’s 11th season teaming up with Tom Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images