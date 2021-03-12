Cam Newton Confirms He’s Re-Signing With Patriots In Instagram Post

NESN Logo Sign In

Cam Newton is ready to “run it back” with the New England Patriots in 2021.

The quarterback posted a video Friday on Instagram confirming he’ll be back with the Patriots for the upcoming NFL season.

The video’s caption includes the phrases “RUN IT BACK” and “CHAPTER (TWO).”

News of Newton’s re-signing broke Friday morning. His new contract reportedly is an incentive-laden one-year deal that can be worth up to $14 million.

Had he not re-upped, Newton would have become an unrestricted free agent when the NFL league year opens next Wednesday.

The Patriots went 7-9 and missed the playoffs in 2020 with Newton as their starting quarterback. The 2015 NFL MVP rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns but struggled as a passer while throwing to one of the league’s weakest collections of wide receivers and tight ends.

Newton also admitted he had difficultly learning New England’s complex offense after signing three months into free agency last offseason and missing nearly two weeks of practice in October after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Patriots, who still could add at the quarterback position in the coming months, will be hoping a full offseason and stronger supporting cast results in improved play for Newton.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images