Cam Newton does not want to be trash.

His words.

The veteran quarterback reportedly has re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal after a bumpy 2020 campaign in New England. Some of it was his fault, such as his at times stunningly poor ability in the passing game. But not all of it was on him, thanks to the horrid collection of personnel Bill Belichick surrounded him with.

Whatever the case may be, he’s getting another shot in Foxboro.

Rewind to Thursday afternoon, and Newton posted a photo of himself on Instagram working out. In the caption, he talks about staying motivated and not wanting to be trash.

“Getting back to the basics and working on the craft!!” Newton wrote. “Also having a constant reminder of keeping motivation close enough to you to remind you what not to be…. and that’s trash!!”

While trash obviously is a strong way to refer to his play last season, it is nevertheless one of the words critics of Newton would pull periodically during the 2020 campaign.

Who knows if the plan for Newton in 2021 is for him to start of be a backup, but whatever the case might be, he clearly is planning on being better.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images