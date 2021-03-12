NESN Logo Sign In

Views on Cam Newton when he was the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots were mixed.

So it should come as little surprise that the Patriots reportedly re-signing him got a mixed reaction, as well.

In a somewhat surprising move this early in the offseason, the Patriots on Friday morning reportedly re-signed the veteran signal-caller on a one-year deal. If nothing else it gives New England a decent stopgap option so that they can either swing big for a different quarterback in free agency/a trade or add one via the draft.

Regardless, reactions on social media were mixed.

Why do they want him back? — Common Sense Savior (@css_debates) March 12, 2021

12 wins next year — 𝘼𝙣𝙙𝙧𝙚🎯 (@PistonsHateMe) March 12, 2021

Cam for MVP — Collin Justin (@CollinJustin1) March 12, 2021

Pats resigning Cam Newton let’s go!!! — Perc Angle (@imgoinscottie) March 12, 2021

Cam Newton>Mahomes — Ryan Hollins Burner ❼ (@HollinsThaGoat) March 12, 2021

i hope Cam Newton is a backup for us because i dont know if i can go another year with this mans playing terribly — Cap (@iCaprue) March 12, 2021

Valid concerns were raised about Newton’s ability to throw, as his lackluster performance in the passing game in 2020 severely limited the Patriots offense as a whole. Then again, he was working with an embarrassing collection of weapons, something that should change in 2021 with the Patriots currently swimming in cap space.

Regardless, it will be good for the Patriots to have a veteran quarterback who knows the system in the fold. And it was clear all season (and even afterwards) how enamored with each other Bill Belichick and Newton were, so it’s not all that surprising the Patriots wanted to keep him around — especially if the Cam Newton effect will really be a thing when it comes to coaxing players to Foxboro in free agency.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images