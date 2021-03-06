Capitals Coach Calls Play That Hospitalized Brandon Carlo ‘Just A Hit’

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo was hospitalized as result of a hit by Tom Wilson on Friday night.

The controversial play ruled Carlo out beyond the first period of Boston’s 5-1 win over the Washington Capitals. In fact, it was Bruins newcomer Jarred Tinordi dropping the gloves against Wilson in retaliation that got the team going. Frederic pounded on him as well, for good measure.

There was a lot of frustration around no penalty being called against Wilson, a player quite infamous for his dirty play.

But Capitals coach Peter Laviolette says he saw the hit and downplayed any wrongdoing from Washington’s end.

“I saw the hit,” Laviolette said, via Samantha Pell of the Washington Post. “His feet were on the ice, he stayed down with everything. Just looked like a hard hit in the corner. Not exactly sure what happened, but to me, it looked like just a hit.”

Laviolette said as of now, the Capitals haven't gotten any indication the league will want to talk to Wilson about his hit on Carlo. https://t.co/uh8oe4601E — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) March 6, 2021

