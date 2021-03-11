NESN Logo Sign In

The Arizona Cardinals debuted J.J. Watt’s new jersey in epic fashion.

No, they didn’t do anything elaborate. But it’s still awesome nonetheless.

Watt, as you likely remember, inked a two-year deal with the Cardinals on March 1. He’ll even get to wear his special, No. 99 after receiving approval from the family of late Arizona great Marshall Goldberg.

The Cardinals showcased Watt’s new uniform Wednesday on their various social media accounts by using one simple picture. The image displayed the jersey under a spotlight, followed by the caption “No. 99.”

