The Nikola Vučević market reportedly is heating up once again.

At the moment, four teams are targeting the Orlando Magic center ahead of the March 25 trade deadline, per The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor: the Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Celtics explored ways to onboard Vučević, either. Boston has been eyeing the center for years now, with rumors dating as far back as 2017.

The C’s were expected to explore options with Vučević when he became an unrestricted free agent in 2019, too. He signed a four-year deal with the Magic instead.

Boston’s current interest in Vučević first surfaced last week. The two-time All-Star could give the Celtics a much-needed boost in terms of scoring and size should they pull the trigger, though it’ll certainly come at a cost.

There are three other teams reportedly aiming for Vučević, too. So, Boston will have to offer up something especially sweet if it wants to sway Orlando in its favor.

Vučević, by the way, is averaging 24.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game with the Magic this season. (No wonder he’s a hot commodity.)

