Celtics Analysts Found This Rather Odd After Boston’s Win Over Rockets

The Celtics did something after Sunday’s win over the Rockets that surprised some people.

Boston trounced Houston 134-107 at Toyota Center behind solid performances from Jayson Tatum (23 points, six rebounds, six assists) and Jaylen Brown (24 points).

And to the surprise of NBC Sports Boston analysts Brian Scalabrine and Kendrick Perkins, who spent a combined 27 years in the NBA, players from both teams were spotted hugging each other after the game.

“There is no way I am hugging the opponent after a 30-point loss,” Scalabrine said during postgame coverage on NBC Sports Boston. “I don’t understand that. How could there be (people) like, ‘Hey, what’s up?'”

Even if Scalabrine and Perkins were in this situation on opposite teams, neither former player would ever dare do something like the Rockets did Sunday night.